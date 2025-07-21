Arrest of Igor Popović attack on values of dialogue, truth, freedom

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, has strongly condemned the arrest of Igor Popović, Assistant Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, by the provisional institutions in Priština.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.