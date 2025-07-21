Discover nature with MDC at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 7 - 17

Body

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 7 - 17. Visit the MDC Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun.

Join MDC on Friday, Aug. 8, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day -- a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by MDC!

Stop by the MDC Outdoor Pavilion for these live demonstrations:

Live Raptors: See live birds of prey at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo Thursday, Aug 7, at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Fish Fry: Join MDC staff for fish cooking and cleaning demonstrations on Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Invasive Invaders: Find out how to get invasive plants and animals out of Missouri with displays and activities on the MoDOT lawn next door to the MDC Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conservation Volunteers: Learn how to become a volunteer for conservation, including Stream Team and Master Naturalists Monday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conservation Canines: Meet the dogs who are specially trained for conservation work Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Historic Sawmill: See a working scale model sawmill in action Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Foraging and Wild Edibles: Learn how to forage for edible plants, seeds, and fruits Friday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Montauk Fish Hatchery Truck: Chat with staff from the Montauk Fish Hatchery and see the vehicle they use to stock fishing spots Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campfire Cooking: Learn how to cook at the campsite Sunday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit mostatefair.com.