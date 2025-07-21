NYC’s Favorite Assisted Stretch Studio Debuts on the West Coast: Stretch*d Brings Advanced Stretching to Encinitas

The Studio That Changed How NYC Stretches Expands with New Encinitas Flagship, Bringing Proven Techniques - and a Unique Face Massage Experience - to California

Stretching isn’t just a wellness trend - it’s a science-backed practice with real benefits for mobility, recovery, and daily well-being.” — Pamela Mehta, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MPRBrands

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stretch*d, the brand that pioneered modern assisted stretching in New York City, announces its first West Coast studio, opening soon at 111 N El Camino Real, Ste C in Encinitas. Founded in 2018, Stretch*d is known for making cutting-edge flexibility and recovery services accessible, enjoyable, and highly effective for all bodies.

The Encinitas studio launches not just with Stretch*d’s signature full-body assisted stretching, but also its newest hit service: **Face*ssage** - an exclusive facial massage designed to sculpt, de-puff, and release tension using the trending buccal (intraoral) massage technique as an optional add-on. Whether you’re looking to move better, recover faster, or simply unwind, Stretch*d delivers results from head to toe.

What Makes Stretch*d Different? - Stretch*d offers more than a “stretch session.” Every guest is cared for in a private space - an inviting, modern space crafted for comfort, focus, and true relaxation. The Stretch*d Method blends movement science, years of hands-on expertise, and a uniquely personalized approach. Every session is guided by a certified Stretch*r who tailors techniques for your body’s needs, whether you’re a pro athlete, weekend warrior, or deskbound professional.

"Stretching isn’t just a wellness trend - it’s a science-backed practice with real benefits for mobility, recovery, and daily well-being,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MPRBrands, Stretch*d’s parent company. “We’re thrilled to bring Stretch*d’s innovative services and proven outcomes to the San Diego community.”

Services at Stretch*d Encinitas include:

Assisted Stretching: Hands-on sessions to increase flexibility, improve range of motion, and boost overall mobility.

Face*ssage: A proprietary facial massage to release jaw tension, sculpt facial contours, and support lymphatic drainage - with buccal (intraoral) technique available for those seeking next-level results.

Targeted Massage and Recovery Enhancements: Custom add-ons to maximize every visit, whether you need to unwind, recover, or simply feel your best.

"You don’t realize how good your body (and your face!) is meant to feel until you’ve tried Stretch*d," said Ashley Dunlop, Senior Marketing Manager.

A Brand Poised for National Growth - In late 2023, Modern Performance + Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) - parent company of The Good Feet Store and OS1st - acquired Stretch*d’s two original New York studios with a vision to scale the brand nationwide. Encinitas marks the first step in a strategic franchise rollout, with more locations on the horizon across the U.S.

“Adding Stretch*d to our portfolio is a natural fit as we expand our suite of personalized health solutions,” said Richard Moore, President and CEO of MPRBrands. “Stretch*d is reinventing recovery and self-care for modern lifestyles - and now, more people can experience it.”



###



About Stretch*d

Stretch*d is where modern recovery meets head-to-toe wellness. Through personalized assisted stretching and Face*ssage, Stretch*d helps clients boost flexibility, relieve muscle and jaw tension, improve posture, and feel their absolute best - no matter their fitness level or routine. Each session is private, tailored, and results-driven. Learn more at stretchdspace.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

MPRBrands is dedicated to improving physical well-being through a family of innovative health brands, including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands delivers products and services that make a real difference. Learn more at mprbrands.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.