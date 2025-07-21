Alex Asher Daniel Releases New Album RE: VISIONS (Music Inspired By The 3 Doors/3 Dense Planes)

Alex Asher Daniel

A multi-staged project RE: VISIONS was created in response to Daniel's original art installation The 3 Doors/The 3 Dense Planes

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary artist and composer Alex Asher Daniel releases his new studio album, RE: VISIONS Listen here Featuring Emily Kokal of Warpaint, Del The Funky Homosapian, Leo Wyndham Of Palace, Breymer, Mani Draper, Doris Pearson Of Five Star, Pep Love, Raven Katz and Yela.A multi-staged project RE: VISIONS was created in response to Daniel's original art installation The 3 Doors/The 3 Dense Planes, an immersive sound and video work that explores themes of spirit, nature as medicine and journeys through non-ordinary reality. The installation's evocative soundscapes inspired several musical artists to contribute their voices to re-workings of the original score, giving rise to the collaborative project RE: VISIONS.Produced and arranged by Alex Asher Daniel, RE: VISIONS is a 10-track collection that features guest vocals from noted artists such as Emily Kokal of Warpaint, Del The Funky Homosapian and Leo Wyndham from Palace.The album also includes the soulfully introspective, "Destiny Divine" featuring Doris Pearson of the famed Pop/RnB group Five Star, "Incarnation" featuring legendary rapper Pep Love, and the hypnotic track, "Final Form" featuring the acclaimed singer-songwriter Breymer.This artistic venture captures the electrifying power of soulful songwriting, mystical beats and sublime chill.With it's ethereal, cinematic sound, RE: VISIONS creates a vibrant and haunting atmosphere, channeling ancestral energy while gracefully transcending genre boundaries. The artists' experimental catalog has drawn comparisons to Massive Attack, Fever Ray, Brian Eno, Cocteau Twins and Boards of Canada.RE: VISIONS Track list:1. "You Am I" (feat. Emily Kokal of Warpaint)2. "Astral Traveler" (feat. Leo Wyndham Of Palace)3. "Unseen Worlds" (Dub version)4. "In Darkness Secure" (feat. Raven Katz)5. "Destiny Divine" (feat. Doris Pearson of Five Star)6. "Shadow Work" (feat. Mani Draper of Grand Nationxl)7. "Final Form" (feat. Breymer)8. "Incarnation" (feat. Pep Love of Heiroglyphics)9. "Mind Master" (feat. Del Tha Funky Homosapian)10. "Ourobourous" (feat. Yela)About Alex Asher Daniel:Alex Asher Daniel, a native of Oakland, CA. is an internationally recognized, contemporary artist who works in various media including painting and experimental sound installation. He has released ambient instrumental albums including Anima Mundi, based on 5 Classical Elements and created meditation soundscapes in collaboration with healer Manjit Devgun.Daniel's oeuvre of work stems from a lifelong interest in mysticism and the study of eastern and western alchemy. His work tends to blur the lines between realism and abstraction and often centers around relationships with the spirit world, explorations of animism, and the microcosm/macrocosm of the human being as universe. Daniel's work has been showcased in exhibitions internationally and resides in permanent collections including the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, The Universal Hip Hop Museum and The English National Trust.RE: VISIONS is the second album released by the artist that features guest vocals from multiple genres including R&B, Soul, Pop and Funk. A progeny of the Hip-Hop generation Alex has produced music for artists in the Bay Area and internationally including the legendary music collective Heiroglyphics and has released music through Heiroglyphics Imperium. He has previously worked with artists such as Maxwell, Warpaint, Souls of Mischief, Stuart Matthewman, She Wants Revenge and UNKLE.

