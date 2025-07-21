Submit Release
Anchorage Resident Fleischman Sentenced to 45 years for Murder of Wife Cassondra

July 21, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 18, 2025, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 38-year-old Adam Daniel Fleischman to 45 years in prison for the January 2021 murder of his wife, Cassondra Fleischman. Fleischman pled guilty in February 2025 to Murder in the Second Degree.

Judge Peterson sentenced Fleischman to serve 45 years for Murder in the Second Degree, with an additional 20 years of suspended time, for a total sentence of 65 years. If released, Fleischman will be placed on supervised probation for 10 years.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson found that Fleischman intentionally murdered Cassondra, 33, in their Anchorage home. In imposing sentence, Judge Peterson found there were no mitigating factors applicable, and found there were two aggravating factors that appliedâ€“ that the murder was a crime of domestic violence and that it was perpetrated in the presence of children.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey with the assistance of Paralegal Tanna Severson. Anchorage Police Department Detective Brendan Leeled the investigation.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein, at (907) 269-6369 or jenna.gruenstein@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

