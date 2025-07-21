Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting in Anchorage from May 2025

July 21, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 18, 2025, the Office of Special Prosecutions completed its review of an officer-involved shooting incident from May 12, 2025, involving Utuva Alaelua and Anchorage Police Department (APD) Officer Carter Mayes in Anchorage. The review determined that Officer Mayes was justified in his use of deadly force against Mr. Alaelua.

The officer-involved shooting stemmed from a traffic stop of Mr. Alaelua. During the stop, Officer Mayes asked if there were any guns in the vehicle; Mr. Alaelua responded in the negative. After Mr. Alaelua said there were not any guns in the vehicle, officers observed a handgun on Mr. Alaelua’s lap. As Officer Mayes directed Mr. Alaelua to exit the vehicle, Mr. Alaelua lowered his left hand toward his lap, where the gun was located. Officer Mayes fired one time at Mr. Alaelua, who was declared deceased on scene.

