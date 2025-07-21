Brandeis Names Arthur Levine Its President to Continue His Effective Leadership

Brandeis President Arthur Levine

Levine previously served as president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation and as president of Teachers College at Columbia University

The board has tremendous confidence in Arthur’s leadership and the faculty’s commitment to this bold new approach. Appointing him...will help ensure that this vision is successfully put into action.” — Lisa Kranc, Brandeis Board Chair

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandeis University announced today that Arthur Levine will assume the title of president and continue to lead the university. The move follows a vote by the Board of Trustees to extend his service through July 2027 and to reaffirm its support for his innovative vision for reinventing the liberal arts.

Levine, who has led Brandeis since Nov. 1, 2024, agreed at the Board’s request to continue serving as president to help the community move this work forward. The vision—which reflects extensive input from faculty, staff, and students—received overwhelming support from the faculty, with nearly 90 percent voting in favor earlier this year.

“The board has tremendous confidence in Arthur’s leadership and the faculty’s commitment to this bold new approach,” said board chair Lisa Kranc. “Appointing him as president at this important time will help ensure that this vision is successfully put into action.”

Levine said he is deeply grateful “for the faculty’s trust and partnership in shaping this vision. I am honored that the board asked me to take on the title of president to help strengthen the work we’ve already begun and ensure Brandeis is well-positioned for the future. It’s a privilege to continue serving alongside our faculty, students and staff as we build upon our founding Jewish values, especially reverence for learning and a determination to repair the world, to guide our new direction.”

Since arriving on campus in November 2024 as interim President, Levine has worked closely with faculty, staff, students and trustees to shape a bold, long-term strategy that builds on Brandeis’ distinctive strengths in the liberal arts. This plan includes a realignment of Brandeis’ teaching and research into four new academic schools that more intentionally integrate theoretical learning with practical applications, as well as a competency-based second transcript that offers a more complete picture of students’ skills and abilities, helping them demonstrate to future employers how their learning can be applied beyond the classroom and into their careers.

“With strong faculty support and clear momentum underway, the board believes that extending President Levine’s leadership will provide the stability needed to carry this vision forward,” said Kranc. “This continuity will help ensure that Brandeis remains true to its mission and values while embracing new initiatives to shape its next chapter.”

A national leader in higher education, Levine previously served as president of the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation and as president of Teachers College at Columbia University. He is the author of 13 books and numerous articles about the future of universities and the challenges facing higher education today. Learn more about President Levine here.

Founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community, Brandeis University is a top-ranked private R1 research university. It integrates the rigor and discovery of research with the breadth and critical thinking of a strong liberal arts foundation; all grounded in Jewish values and a commitment to repairing the world.

