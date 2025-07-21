Getting Stuff Done for Potter County: What People Are Saying About Governor Shapiro Delivering to Reopen Key Fuel Stop Near Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, Investing in Tourism Economy and Boosting Small Businesses

“We are most grateful to Governor Shapiro for his keen awareness on the importance of this infrastructure…the focus of enhancing and expanding tourism is the lifeline to success of White Pine and my fellow business owners.”

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is awarding a $162,461 grant to the White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge through the Marketing to Attract Tourists program.

The White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge is located near the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, which has quickly become one of Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor recreation destinations.The DCED’s grant will fund the necessary replacement of the store’s gas pump storage tanks — allowing the only gas pump for miles to safely reopen, boosting the small business and local economy.

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy – and DCED’s Marketing to Attract Tourists program supports the Commonwealth’s tourism industry by helping communities attract some of the 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania.

Kim Manchego, Owner, White Pine Country Store: “We are most grateful to Governor Shapiro for his keen awareness on the importance of this infrastructure, and his staff’s perseverance in finding a pathway to finance this project. The focus of enhancing and expanding tourism is the lifeline to success of White Pine and my fellow business owners.”

Brad Smith, Co-Founder, Potter County ATV/UTV Club: “The Potter County ATV/UTV Club was founded in 2020 in response to growing conversations about the need for responsible advocacy, focused on expanding trail access and providing youth safety training at the local level. The Club extends its sincere gratitude to Governor Shapiro and all those involved who contributed to finding a solution to meet this need.”

Paul Heimel, Vice Chair, Potter County Commissioners: “I’ve lived here for 70 years, and I have watched the impact of my two favorite Pennsylvania State agencies–the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Community and Economic Development–again and again, come through for Potter County.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger: “Ensuring there is readily available fuel for residents and outdoor enthusiasts is critical to the continued success of the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail in Potter County. DCED is proud to support the local economy and help more people experience the many great attractions that Pennsylvania has to offer. Investments like this one at White Pine keeps these ATVs fueled up and ensures Pennsylvania visitors can experience their own Great American Getaway.”

# # #