President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 91 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa appointed Mr. Buti Kgwaridi Manamela, Minister of Higher Education and Training. Mr. Manamela was until this appointment serving as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, a role he held from the 7th administration.

Consequently, President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 93 (b) of the Constitution appointed Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training. Dr Dube's long government leadership experience includes serving as MEC for Coopertaive Government and Traditional affairs and Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal amongst other roles. Section 93 (b) empowers the President to appoint no more than two Deputy Ministers from outside the Assembly.

For media enquiries Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President Media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates