Arizona Highways podcast explores loss at the North Rim

PHOENIX – Three special episodes of the Arizona Highways podcast explore what’s been lost at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim through the perspectives of people with deep ties to the area.

The series, available this week at arizonahighways.com and podcast platforms, features conversations with:

Bruce Aiken , an artist who lived at Roaring Springs in the Grand Canyon for more than 30 years and has lived in the North Rim community longer than anyone

Dr. Tom Myers , who honeymooned at the North Rim, has worked at medical clinics on both rims and is among those who have hiked the Grand Canyon’s entire 270 miles

Amy S. Martin, an Arizona Highways contributor who has worked for many years as a Grand Canyon National Park backcountry ranger and has lived and worked on the North Rim

“The three people we interview have tremendously deep roots in the Grand Canyon in general, and the North Rim in particular,” said Arizona Highways Editor Robert Stieve, who co-hosts the episodes with Steve Goldstein. “Their insightful and powerful stories go far beyond news accounts about the devastating loss of Grand Canyon Lodge and thousands of acres of forest.”

The Arizona Highways podcast is sponsored by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. To listen, please visit the Arizona Highways website at arizonahighways.com. You can subscribe through Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.