Travis Keisig Named President of Pacific Northwest Economic Region

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2025

Today, Minister of Environment, Travis Keisig is leading a mission to Belleview, Washington to participate in the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region's (PNWER) annual summit. During the gathering, Minister Keisig will take on a one-year term as president of PNWER.

"It truly is an honour for me to be entrusted with the PNWER presidency," Keisig said. "Saskatchewan is proud to be part of such an important institution that promotes regional collaboration and enhances the competitiveness of the region in both domestic and international markets."

PNWER was established to promote the shared economic and strategic interests of its members, which include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, as well as Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

"Saskatchewan's government and industries have consistently brought meaningful engagement to PNWER and the broader cross-border region," PNWER Executive Director Matt Morrison said. "We are excited to see this leadership continue with Minister Travis Keisig representing Saskatchewan as our next president."

PNWER presents a unique opportunity for business and government decision-makers, from both sides of the border, to work together on actions and policies that help the region's economy grow and reduce barriers to trade. This summit will focus on the current state of Canada-U.S. relations and the importance of building economic resilience within the PNWER region.

Saskatchewan first joined PNWER in 2009, and last held the presidency of the organization in 2018.

To learn more about PNWER, visit: www.pnwer.org

-30-

