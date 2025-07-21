Province Finalizes RCMP Lease in North Battleford, Issues RFP for Building Renovations

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has finalized a lease agreement with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for space in the former Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Retail Inc. store in North Battleford and has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to begin planning major tenant improvements.

"The lease and upcoming renovations show our supports for long-term investment in public safety infrastructure, while making efficient use of existing government-owned property." SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said, "This is infrastructure that will directly strengthen front-line policing in Saskatchewan."

To prepare the space for RCMP's use, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is seeking consultant services to lead the design, documentation and contract administration required for the renovation.

"This lease agreement is great news for our community." Health Minister and MLA for North Battleford Jeremy Cockrill said. "By bringing the RCMP into this space and investing in needed renovations, we are supporting community safety creating, local jobs and making good use of existing infrastructure."

The former SLGA site, located at 1001 - 101 Street, will be repurposed to enable the RCMP expand its Battlefords detachment. Renovation work will include schematic and detailed design, construction drawings, specifications, tender documents and project oversight during construction.

The RCMP lease was ratified on July 2, 2025. This project represents a strategic reuse of existing government-owned infrastructure and supports the province's commitment to community safety.

SLGA owned 19 of its 34 store properties. The North Battleford location was one of four buildings which were identified to be repurposed for other government organizations. Buildings currently for sale are listed on slga.com.

"The City of North Battleford is very encouraged that this lease has been signed, allowing this prominent downtown building to be put back into productive use. We are extremely pleased that the RCMP will be expanding its presence in the Battlefords region with the development of a regional RCMP training hub." North Battleford Mayor Kelli Hawtin said. "This project will bring significant economic benefits to our city and the surrounding areas through the addition of permanent RCMP staff and a steady flow of officers travelling to North Battleford to attend training. We want to thank the provincial government for partnering with the RCMP, and we are eager to see this vision become reality."

Renovations are expected to take between 18 and 24 months. The RCMP will begin operations in the building once the upgrades are complete.

