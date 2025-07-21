Sask Parks Reminds All Residents to Stay Water Safe During Drowning Prevention Week

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed July 20 to 26, 2025 as Drowning Prevention Week in Saskatchewan. While provincial parks and recreational sites remain popular summer destinations, the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport reminds all residents to make water safety a priority wherever they live, work or play.

"Each year, countless families and friends head out to enjoy Saskatchewan's beautiful lakes, rivers and beaches," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "But water safety is not just important for park visitors. It is critical for everyone who spends time around water, whether it is boating on the lake, swimming in a backyard pool or fishing on a quiet river."

A key safety initiative in provincial parks is the Lifejacket Loaner Station program. Launched in 2016 in partnership with the Lifesaving Society, the program has continued to grow and now offers free lifejackets in a range of sizes, from infants to adults, at 24 stations throughout the province.

"Personal flotation devices (PFD) add a level of protection for swimmers and non-swimmers alike, whether they are worn in a boat or while swimming in open water," Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan CEO Shelby Rushton said. "Donning a PFD from one of the loaner stations is an easy way to stay safe and an added bonus is that the PFDs are free to use; just put them back at the station once you are done."

Water safety tips recommended by the Lifesaving Society include:

Always swim with a buddy.

Always keep children within arm's reach.

Avoid alcohol while swimming or boating.

Wear a properly fitted life jacket or PFD whenever on or near open water.

"I encourage everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water this summer, creating lasting memories with loved ones," Minister Ross said.

Sask Parks encourages everyone to learn more about safety practices and how to respond in an emergency. A full list of Lifejacket Loaner Station locations can be found at: saskparks.tourismsaskatchewan.com/beaches?filters=filter-lifejacket_loaner_station

