West Shore Home Launches Flooring Installation Services in Des Moines, Iowa

The exterior of one of home remodeling company West Shore Home's office buildings.

West Shore Home has announced that it will begin offering luxury vinyl flooring installation services in the Des Moines, IA, area in July.

West Shore Home is proud to announce the launch of its professional flooring installation services in Des Moines, Iowa.” — Austin Allen

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Shore Home has added luxury vinyl flooring installation to its list of services available to the residents of Des Moines , IA, and surrounding areas.West Shore Home, one of the nation’s fastest-growing home remodeling companies, is proud to announce the launch of its professional flooring installation services in Des Moines, Iowa. As of June 30, 2025, homeowners throughout the region can now access high-quality luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring solutions delivered with West Shore Home’s signature speed and convenience.This expansion brings West Shore Home’s streamlined, same-day remodeling process to flooring for the first time in Iowa. Services are now available within a 90-mile radius of Altoona, IA, including key cities like Oskaloosa, Indianola, Winterset, Ames, Cedar Rapids, and more.“LVP and LVT flooring options are designed to be durable and resist scratches, dents, and stains,” said Austin Allen, General Manager of West Shore Home’s Des Moines branch. “These materials withstand heavy traffic and are particularly suitable for homes with children and pets. We’re excited to bring this level of quality and efficiency to homeowners across the Des Moines region.”West Shore Home’s entry into the flooring market complements its well-established bathroom, window, and door remodeling services. With expert design consultations, transparent pricing, and professional installation—often completed in just one day—customers can expect a hassle-free upgrade to any room in their home.For more information or to schedule a free design consultation, visit www.westshorehome.com About West Shore Home Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, West Shore Home is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling company with a mission to bring happiness to every home. The company specializes in bath, window, door, and now flooring remodeling, with over 35 operational markets across the United States.Media Contact: West Shore Home Public Relations Email: pr@westshorehome.com Phone: (888) 454-3990 Website: www.westshorehome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.