Competitive Landscape of the Metal Casting Market Technologies, Top Players and Future Prospects by 2031

Metal Casting Industry Forecast

The global metal casting market is projected to reach $226.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metal casting market was estimated at $129.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $226.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2031. The key market players analyzed in the global metal casting market report Dynacast International, ahresty corporation, Rheinmetall Ag, Ryobi Die Casting (USA), Inc., Georg Fischer Ltd., Nemak, Aisin World Corp. of America, Endurance Technologies Limited, MINO Industry USA, Inc, Dawang Steel Casting Foundry, GIBBS, Gujarat Precision Cast Pvt. Ltd., Omnidex Group, RFQLINE, INC, and Sujan Industries. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. The global metal casting industry is analyzed across end-user industry, process, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Key findings of the studyBased on end-user industry, the automotive segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. Based on process, the sand-casting segment generated the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2031. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

