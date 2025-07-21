UniTek Global Services Announces the Establishment of its Power Services Division

The newly established power services business unit will provide support services for the ever expanding challenges of the growing United States power sector.

Our UniTek Power Services division will meet the challenges of the growing U.S. power sector with maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new infrastructure development services.” — Kirk Smith, EVP

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UniTek Global Services, Inc. (“UniTek” or the “Company”), a leading provider of infrastructure solutions to the communications and data center end markets, proudly announces the formation of its Power Services Division. The newly established business unit will broaden the Company’s capabilities to include maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new infrastructure development services supporting the growing needs of the power sector.Pete Sandore has been appointed as Chairman of UniTek Power Services and will be stewarding the division’s long-term strategy. Mr. Sandore brings more than three decades of experience leading scaled engineering, construction, and utility services businesses for the power end market. Prior to joining UniTek, Mr. Sandore served as CEO of PLH Group, Inc., Sabre Industries, Inc., and President and CEO of American Tower Services, Inc. respectively. Pete’s deep understanding of the power sector and track record of driving profitable growth will be critical to establishing UniTek’s Power Services business as a trusted partner to utilities, energy developers, and public-sector clients nationwide.UniTek Chairman, Austin Shanfelter, said “On behalf of the Board and our sponsors, we are thrilled to welcome Pete to the UniTek leadership team.”UniTek CEO, Charlie Smith added, “Pete’s strategic vision and unmatched industry knowledge will accelerate our entry into the power space as we continue to diversify our service offerings and meet rising demand for resilient, sustainable infrastructure.”“I’m honored to join UniTek during this exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Pete Sandore. “The Power Services business is poised to support the nation’s evolving energy needs, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners to build the next generation of grid infrastructure.”Under Mr. Sandore’s leadership, UniTek will seek to deliver high-quality, efficient, and innovative power infrastructure across the country.About UniTek Global Services, Inc.UniTek is a leading broadband infrastructure services provider supporting the expansion of fiber and data center connectivity across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States and Western Ontario. With over 750 employees and 80 locations across the US and Canada, UniTek delivers OSP and ISP planning, design, permitting, and project management services. For more information, visit https://unitekglobalservices.com About New Mountain Finance CorporationNew Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. upper middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Its portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with over $55 billion of assets under management. Additionally, New Mountain has affiliates that pursue similar investment strategies.About BTG Pactual Strategic CapitalBTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America with over US$ 300 billion in assets under management and advisement. Strat Cap is an opportunistic investment strategy focused on asset-oriented businesses and is part of BTG Pactual’s ~US$ 8.5B Global Alternatives division. Strat Cap partners with sponsors, management teams and business owners to create value and is led by a seasoned investment team with relevant experience in private equity, credit, and structured solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.btgstratcap.com

