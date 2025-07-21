C. Harper Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of the Mon Valley to Hold Grand Opening Celebration

Auto Group plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Jeep show, facility tours, & more

BELLE VERNON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C. Harper Auto Group is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of its newest dealership, C. Harper Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mon Valley, located in Belle Vernon. The community is invited to join us on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, for an exciting day featuring a Jeep Show, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a variety of local food and entertainment.The grand opening is made possible through generous support from ServiceMaster, the event’s title sponsor.“We’ve built something really special here, and this event is about more than opening the doors. It’s about welcoming our neighbors into the C. Harper family,” said Casey Harper, Jr., Owner of C. Harper Auto Group. “Whether you’re a Jeep enthusiast, a longtime customer, or just curious about what’s new, we hope everyone comes out and celebrates with us.”The day will quietly begin with a private youth wrestling clinic featuring Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time NCAA champion, and three-time world champion wrestler David Taylor, offering local athletes a once-in-a-lifetime training opportunity. At the heart of the festivities will be a Jeep Show, where participants will showcase their vehicles and compete for a variety of prizes. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a raffle, with the grand prize, a side-by-side, awarded at the end of the evening. Jeep owners are encouraged to register in advance or check in on-site starting at 1:30 PM. Judging begins at 2:00 PM.Attendees will also enjoy guided tours of the newly constructed dealership, take part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:00 p.m., and experience additional festivities happening throughout the afternoon.Adding to the festive atmosphere, a curated lineup of local food vendors will be on site throughout the day, including Juliet’s Empanadas, Benvenuti’s Pizza Factory, and From Scratch.“This store represents the next step in our commitment to the region,” said Jim Bane, General Manager of C. Harper CDJR Mon Valley. “We’ve built a dealership that reflects the needs and passion of this community, from top-tier service to a strong selection of vehicles and events like this that bring people together.”C. Harper CDJR Mon Valley is now open for sales, service, and parts, offering a full lineup of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, as well as certified pre-owned models and expert service support.For more information about the event or dealership, please visit charpermonvalley.com or call (724) 395-7605.About C. Harper Auto GroupC. Harper Auto Group is one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading automotive retailers, proudly serving the region for over 35 years. With a growing family of dealerships representing trusted brands like Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, Honda, and Kia, C. Harper is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, and expert maintenance and repair services. With convenient locations across Western Pennsylvania, C. Harper Auto Group remains dedicated to putting customers first—on the road and in the community. Learn more at www.charper.com

