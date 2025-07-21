Work will begin on concrete pavement in Diamondville and the US 30 bypass in Kemmerer

KEMMERER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction will begin work on a concrete rehabilitation project in the Kemmerer area beginning the week of July 28.

Diamondville area

Crews will be working on concrete slab replacements on the US 30/189, Fossil Drive, through the community of Diamondville beginning the week of July 28. Drivers will see lane closures and possibly delays while the work is underway. Crews will be removing old concrete slabs and pouring new concrete. After the new pavement is in place, the concrete will need several days to cure before traffic can be put back on the new sections. The work should last roughly two weeks.

“This means that people may see lane closures in areas that do not have crews actively working in them. But there is a reason. We need the concrete to cure properly in order to get a good lifespan out of the roadway,” WYDOT resident engineer Jennifer Hoffman said.

US 30 bypass road

Crews will also be simultaneously working concrete slab replacements on sections of the US 30-bypass road near Canyon Road. Due to the narrow width of the road through the work area, drivers will see a temporary signal with alternating traffic while the work is underway. Again, locals may see sections of roadway closed to traffic without any work activity due to concrete curing times. This work should also take about two weeks.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on in Kemmerer, call the WYDOT offices at 307-877-3239.

Diamondville work area

Road damage on the US 30 bypass