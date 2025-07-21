Construction of oil pipeline with Hungary to begin early next year

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović spoke today with Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó about the implementation of the project to build an oil pipeline between Serbia and Hungary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.