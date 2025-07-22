Industry Veteran Glenn Butler Named CTO of GlobalConnect®

Glenn Butler | Chief Technical Officer, GlobalConnect

GlobalConnect welcomes convenience services and software industry veteran Glenn Butler as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalConnect is pleased to officially welcome Glenn Butler as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. A veteran of the convenience services and software industries, Glenn brings a proven history of success in developing scalable, data-driven solutions that fuel long-term growth.Over the past several years, Glenn worked closely with GlobalConnect in a fractional CTO role, helping launch transformative platforms including LYNK® cashless payment devices and ConnectHQ, the industry’s most advanced— and market-first— enterprise software platform. Now, as a full-time team member, Glenn is set to further expand the company’s technological innovation.“Glenn’s full-time leadership marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver future-ready solutions for independent operators, our partners, and the industry” said Jeff Whitacre, CEO of GlobalConnect. “His strategic vision and product leadership will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of innovation.”Butler is widely regarded for his entrepreneurial spirit—having co-founded Streamware Corporation—and for his leadership at legacy industry players like Cantaloupe Systems and Crane Merchandising Systems. He also holds multiple patents in the field of automated retail technology.As CTO, Glenn will be responsible for overseeing software services and leading the development of future-forward technologies designed to empower independent convenience services operators and to catapult the industry to the forefront of technology.About GlobalConnectGlobalConnect is the only independently-operated, fully integrated network of breakroom services providers across North America. A leader in technology solutions for convenience services, GlobalConnect has pioneered innovation across all aspects of the industry. It’s best-in-class products help operators deliver better services to their clients by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and driving sales.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.