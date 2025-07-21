UM organises 3rd SKL-IOTSC Summer Camp for Outstanding University Students

MACAU, July 21 - The State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC) at the University of Macau (UM) organised the 3rd SKL-IOTSC Summer Camp for Outstanding University Students, attracting outstanding students from top universities in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and overseas. Through a variety of activities such as research experiences, academic lectures, and cultural visits, the camp provided an academic exchange platform that integrated theoretical learning and hands-on experience, broadening participants’ research perspectives and helping them explore their academic interests.

This year’s participants came from more than 20 leading universities, including Columbia University (US), Leibniz University Hannover (Germany), The University of Hong Kong, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, the University of Science and Technology of China, Nanjing University, Wuhan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Tianjin University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Shandong University, Xiamen University, Southeast University, Dalian University of Technology, Jilin University, Sichuan University, Chongqing University, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Ocean University of China, the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, and North China Electric Power University.

At the opening ceremony, Ma Shaodan, associate director of SKL-IOTSC, emphasised that the summer camp is an important part of UM’s initiative to promote study tours. Through a variety of high-quality academic activities, the programme aimed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of Macao, UM, and the research strengths and educational philosophy of SKL-IOTSC. She also highlighted that through hands-on experiments and interacting with researchers at the laboratory, participants could explore their research interests, thus laying a solid foundation for their future academic and career development.

During the summer camp, participants visited SKL-IOTSC, where they explored its advanced research equipment and experienced its well-established research environment. They also attended academic lectures delivered by professors on five different research areas, including intelligent sensing and network communication, urban big data and intelligent technology, smart energy, intelligent transportation, as well as urban safety and disaster prevention. Through the professors’ clear and insightful explanations, the lectures helped participants gain a deeper understanding of smart city development and related research fields. In addition, participants toured the UM campus and explored Macao, which allowed them to experience the university’s international learning environment and the unique charm of Macao’s multicultural convergence.