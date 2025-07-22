Unruh Law Launches Redesigned Website to Better Support Veterans Nationwide

Unruh Law Logo

Unruh Law revamps its website to better serve U.S. veterans seeking VA disability benefits with clearer info, easier navigation, and free consultations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unruh Law, a nationally recognized law firm focused exclusively on VA disability benefits, is proud to announce the relaunch of its newly redesigned website at www.jru-law.com. This comprehensive revamp enhances both the functionality and user experience of the site, making it easier than ever for veterans across the country to access trusted legal support as they pursue the benefits they’ve earned through service.

The updated website reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to advocacy, accessibility, and clarity. With cleaner design, faster navigation, and reorganized content, the new site allows veterans to quickly find information on common service-connected disabilities, understand the VA claims and appeals process, and connect with the firm for one-on-one legal assistance.

“We redesigned the website with one goal in mind, making it easier for veterans to get the help they need to maximize the benefits they are owed,” said Attorney John Robert Unruh, founder of Unruh Law. “Too often, veterans are overwhelmed by the VA system or don’t know where to turn after a denial. This site is part of our broader mission to break down those barriers and make quality legal support more accessible to every veteran, no matter where they live.”

This website revamp represents more than just a digital update. It’s an extension of Unruh Law’s belief that no veteran should face the VA system alone. The redesigned platform delivers critical information with compassion and clarity and underscores the firm’s commitment to results.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to explore the new site at www.jru-law.com and take the first step toward securing the benefits they deserve.

About Unruh Law

Unruh Law is a national veterans’ disability law firm based in San Francisco, California. Founded by attorney John Robert Unruh, the firm is dedicated exclusively to helping veterans across the United States secure the VA disability benefits they’ve earned. With a client-first approach, Unruh Law offers free consultations and works on a contingency basis. The firm combines compassionate advocacy with deep experience navigating the VA system, ensuring veterans receive knowledgeable, personalized support throughout the claims and appeals process.



