Glow 5K for Recovery Returns to Elkins on August 2 to Support Sober Housing

A community run/walk to benefit Lighthouse Community Recovery Home, a nonprofit providing sober living and reintegration support.

ELKINS, WV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glow 5K Run for Recovery Set for Aug. 2 in ElkinsThe third annual Glow 5K Run/Walk for Recovery will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Riverbend and Glendale Parks in Elkins. The event is hosted by Lighthouse Community Recovery Home, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides sober housing and reintegration support for men overcoming addiction, homelessness, and justice involvement.Registration opens at 4:30 p.m., with the race beginning at 6 p.m. The course follows a flat, scenic route through Elkins’ park system and is open to runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels.Registration is $25 per person and includes a high-quality event T-shirt. All proceeds help support residents with basic needs such as housing, transportation, job readiness, and recovery programming.Community participation is strongly encouraged, and sponsorship opportunities are still available for local businesses and organizations.To register or learn more, visit:For media inquiries or additional information, contact:Susan Strong(304) 642-6212info@lighthousecommunityrecoveryhome.comLighthouse Community Recovery HomeEIN: 99-4919922Elkins, West Virginia

