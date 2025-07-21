The Presidency on Tokyo International Conference on African Development accompanying media guidelines

South Africa’s High Level Delegation will participate at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) led by President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by Ministers and senior Government officials.

Launched by Japan in 1993, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) — co-hosted with the UN, UNDP, World Bank, and African Union Commission — has become a premier forum for African development.

Grounded in African ownership and international partnership, TICAD has steadily evolved from conflict prevention and human security (TICAD I–III) to economic transformation, innovation, and universal health coverage (UHC) (TICAD VI–VIII).

The 9th TICAD Summit will convene in Yokohama from 20 – 22 August 2025 under the theme “People, Planet, and Prosperity in a Changing World.”

TICAD 9 will gather over 20 African heads of state and government, the Prime Minister of Japan, senior AU, UN, World Bank, and AfDB leadership, philanthropic actors, and bilateral partners including the G7, G20, and BRICS.

Accompanying TICAD9 Media Registration Guidelines

Media accompanying delegations from African countries will need to register using a separate login ID and password provided for accompanying media.

The ID and password as well as the portal for registration will be availed to media that will travel to Japan to cover the TICAD 9. Registration closes on 25 July 2025 at 17h00 SA Time.

South Africa media interested to cover the TICAD should send their confirmations to Khutjo Sebata on Khutjo@presidency.gov.za

Travel to Japan is at the media organisation’s own cost, and VISA entry requirements to Japan are required.

Foreign media not accompanying delegations will be able to register via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan website.

Kindly note that the completion of the registration does not guarantee the acquisition of a Visa or entry into Japan. Entry Visas are NOT issued at any Japanese airport on arrival.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za