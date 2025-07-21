MEC Madoda Sambatha delivers North West Agriculture and Rural Development 2025/26 Budget Speech, 23 Jul

The MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, will present the 2025/26 Departmental Policy and Budget Vote Speech before the North West Provincial Legislature on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

In this critical address, MEC Sambatha is expected to outline the Department’s priorities and strategic focus areas for the financial year ahead. The speech will highlight ambitious plans to transform the agricultural sector, accelerate rural development, and deepen support for emerging and commercial farmers across the province. The MEC will also reflect on the Department’s performance over the past year and provide an update on key programmes that are driving food security, job creation, and economic inclusion in rural communities.

The budget speech comes at a pivotal time as the province intensifies its efforts to implement the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) and expand impactful programmes such as the farmer support schemes and infrastructure development.

Members of the media are invited to cover this important event as the MEC sets the tone for another year of transformation, food security, and rural development in the North West Province.

Date: Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Venue: North West Provincial Legislature, Mahikeng

Time: 10:00

Enquiries:

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 060 745 4020

Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

Ms Khutala Tshangela

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 458 6915

Email: ktshangela06@gmail.com / KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za

