Western Cape Infrastructure on celebration of one year of social investment with donations to three schools

Today, 21 July 2025, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers donated computer, laptops and stationery to three schools in Cape Town. Today’s handovers took place at Fairview Primary School in Grassy Park, Bramble Way Primary School in Bonteheuwel, and Sinethemba High School in Philippi.

What started as 67 Minutes of giving back to local communities as part of a Mandela Day event in 2024 has grown into a year-long Department of Infrastructure (DOI) Corporate Social Investment (CSI) outreach across the province. Other CSI events have taken place over the past year in the Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, West Coast and City of Cape Town districts.

The computers that were donated have been refurbished. The stationery was donated by some of the department’s private sector partners.

Minister Simmers said, “The Department of Infrastructure works to enable infrastructure-led growth and investment for the Western Cape that will benefit the communities we serve. But we go far beyond the delivery of infrastructure. The Western Cape Government is a caring administration. This is why our department engages in an ongoing Corporate Social Investment drive to secure donations for residents who need them the most. Today we are equipping three schools with computers and stationery so that their learners can equip themselves for the job market. We are committed to making the Western Cape a better place for all,” he concluded.

