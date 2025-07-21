Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market by Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2022-2031

Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market

The surge in demand for natural and organic products serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cold-pressed coconut oil market size garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.The factors such as rise in demand for unrefined coconut oil worldwide, increase in trend among consumers for healthy food intake, and upsurge in demand for unprocessed, organic, and unrefined coconut oil are driving the growth of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market.Download Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18662 Cold-pressed coconut oil is obtained from coconut by pressing and crushing them with the help of a modern steel press. Regulation of temperature plays a vital role during oil extraction by the cold pressed method. As a result, the temperature is maintained below 49°C (120°F) during the extraction of oils. Cold-pressed extraction is a mechanical method and requires less energy as compared to other oil extraction techniques.Health-conscious consumers are adopting healthy eating practices. As a result, products that contain functional nutrients and are beneficial for health have gained wide acceptance all over the world. Cold-pressed coconut oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and are more green and healthy. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Trends during the forecast period.Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-pressed-coconut-oil-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market based on type, application, distribution channel, price point, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A18662 Leading market players of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market analyzed in the research include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited., FreshMill Oils, Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (LALA GROUP), Multi Technology (Gramiyum), Naissance Trading, Statfold Oil Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cold-pressed coconut oil industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Coconut Products Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-products-market Coconut Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-oil-market-A14191 Coconut Sugar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market-A16949 Pure Coconut Water Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pure-coconut-water-market

