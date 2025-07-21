ZEROBASEONE’s 1ST FULL ALBUM, NEVER SAY NEVER, NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic fifth-generation K-pop superstars, ZEROBASEONE , will be releasing their 1st full album, NEVER SAY NEVER, on September 1st at 6 PM KST worldwide. In the U.S., a physical release exclusive to the market will follow on September 5th, marking the group’s second physical album release in the U.S., following their fifth mini album BLUE PARADISE released in February of this year. BLUE PARADISE made ZEROBASEONE a five-time million seller and landed the group their Billboard chart debut on seven different charts, including Billboard 200.NEVER SAY NEVER is now available for pre-order through major U.S. retailers, including Target, Barnes & Noble, KPOP NARA, and Amazon. Pre-order timing may vary by retailer. The U.S. exclusive release offers two versions: the 'ICON Version' photobook and a Digipack Version. Each major retailer will offer their own exclusive photocards, with select signed copies of the Digipack Version also available. NEVER SAY NEVER will also include ZEROBASEONE's pre-release single, "SLAM DUNK," which is scheduled to drop on July 23rd at 6 PM KST, ahead of the group's highly anticipated full-length album.On July 20th, ahead of the pre-order announcement, the animated poster for the album was released. It features two figures standing face-to-face in front of a radiant cosmic backdrop. With each of the nine members contributing their unique energy to the group, ZEROBASEONE is embarking on a new chapter in their ever-expanding universe, marking another significant milestone in their artistic journey.ZEROBASEONE’s first full album, NEVER SAY NEVER, represents their most significant release since their debut in July 2023 and serves as the crowning achievement of the musical journey they've shared with their fans, ZEROSE. Just as the group has consistently broken new ground in the world of K-pop with each comeback, this album promises to deliver ZEROBASEONE’s signature uplifting message, embodying the very spirit of its title: NEVER SAY NEVER.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to achieve million-seller status with all five of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon, and they continue to expand their global influence. In February 2025, their first Japanese album PREZENT achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, with over 250,000 units shipped in just two weeks, further cementing their presence on the world stage.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

