St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (X3) and Possession of a Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2025 at 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT

 

ACCUSED: Angelica Clark                                           

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x3), Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a female slumped behind the wheel of her vehicle at the Cumberland Farms in the Town of Lyndonville, VT. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and identified the operator as Angelica Clark (30) of Lyndon, VT. Further investigation revealed Clark had violated multiple conditions of release and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Clark was arrested and then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Clark was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/21/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 at 1230 AM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

  

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

