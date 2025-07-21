St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (X3) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
CASE#: 25A4006388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2025 at 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT
ACCUSED: Angelica Clark
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x3), Possession of a Controlled Substance
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a female slumped behind the wheel of her vehicle at the Cumberland Farms in the Town of Lyndonville, VT. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and identified the operator as Angelica Clark (30) of Lyndon, VT. Further investigation revealed Clark had violated multiple conditions of release and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Clark was arrested and then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Clark was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/21/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 at 1230 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
