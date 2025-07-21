Carnitine Supplements Market Is Expected To Reaching Nearly USD 316.5 Million By 2031 | CAGR of 5.1%

A significant rise in the prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain across most of the developed & developing economies drive the growth of the global market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnitine supplements market size generated $194.5 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $316.5 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.A significant rise in the prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain across most of the developed and developing economies drive the growth of the global carnitine supplements market. However, complex extraction process of the carnitine ingredients restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rapid increase in health awareness among consumers and the rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing adoption of dietary supplements present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31623 Increasing prevalence of obesity and weight gain among the people in developing and developed economies is expected to foster the demand for the carnitine supplements in the near future.Carnitine supplements helps in metabolism that transforms the fatty acids into energy in mammals. It is anticipated that the global carnitine supplements market would be driven by the increased prevalence of excessive weight gain and obesity. The major factors anticipated to support the growth of the carnitine supplement market in the upcoming years include rising consumer health consciousness, increasing concerns among young people about their aesthetic appearances, growing consumer desire for a healthy and active lifestyle, and rising consumer expenditure towards health and wellness products and services. A considerable rise in the obese population across the globe has significantly shifted the consumers’ attention toward fitness and sports activities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has now reached epidemic proportion, globally. Around 2.8 million people die due to obesity or excess weight gain every year, across the globe. Obesity was once associated with only high-income nations; it is now prevalent in low and middle-income nations too. Therefore, due to rising prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding carnitine supplements and growing health consciousness, the demand for carnitine supplements is expected to foster during the forecast period.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carnitine-supplements-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of flavor, form, end user, distribution channel, and region. According to flavor, the market is categorized into berry, lemon/citrus, cherry, mango, pineapple, and others. As per form, it is segmented into capsule, liquid, powder, tablet, and others. Depending on the end user, the market is categorized into men, women, and children. By distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. The offline distribution channel is further categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global carnitine supplements market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a significant rise in the obese population and developing lifestyle-related ailment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a sizable young population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, rising health consciousness, rising consumer spending on wellness products, and rising disposable income of consumers are the key factors that are significantly fueling the growth of the carnitine supplements market in the Asia-Pacific region.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31623 Leading Market Players: -Lonza,Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.,Healthline Media, Inc.,Glanbia PLC,Now foods,Ceva Sante Animale,Eat Me Supplements,eSupplements,1 Up Nutrition,Designs for Health, Inc.,Scorpion Supplements,GNC Holdings, LLC,aSquared Brands, LLC,Allmax Nutrition, Inc.,Advanced Orthomolecular ResearchThese manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing carnitine supplements industry opportunity.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Anti-Caking Agents Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-caking-agents-market Swine Feed Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/swine-feed-market-A09039 Feed Phosphate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feed-phosphate-market-A16880 Energy Supplement Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-supplement-market-A16879

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.