Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market to Surpass $35.2 Billion by 2034 as Demand Soars

Biodegradable Packaging for Modern Industries

Food, e-commerce, and healthcare are switching to biodegradable packaging as eco-friendly alternatives outpace conventional options.

Biodegradable paper and plastic packaging is the linchpin for a greener, more circular global supply chain.” — Harry, USDAnalytics

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USDAnalytics projects the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market to expand from USD 14.2 billion in 2025 to USD 35.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 10.6%. Regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability pledges, and consumer demand for eco-friendly, compostable packaging are collectively propelling this double-digit growth across food, beverage, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare value chains.

Download a free sample 👉 Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Report

Policy Momentum & Innovation Redefine Sustainable Packaging

Stricter legislation such as the EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), plastic-bag levies across Asia, and single-use bans in North America are forcing brands to replace traditional plastics with biodegradable paper and plastic alternatives. In response, converters are integrating corrugated board, molded pulp, and bagasse-based packaging with PLA-, PHA-, and PBAT-based films to deliver fully compostable flexible, rigid, and disposable food-service formats.

Breakthroughs—nanocellulose barrier coatings that lengthen food shelf life, water-soluble polymers for single-dose healthcare packs, and bio-based coatings replacing multi-layer laminates—are closing the performance gap with fossil-based materials while advancing circular-economy objectives.

Global Hotspots Powering Market Expansion

• China – Commands manufacturing scale for both molded pulp and compostable film, supplying global food & beverage and e-commerce brands.

• United States – Leads commercial adoption, backed by investment in marine-degradable PHA and water-soluble PBAT films for consumer and healthcare packaging.

• Germany, Italy & the Netherlands – Drive European leadership in material science, barrier-coating R&D, and comprehensive composting infrastructure.

Collectively, these countries are setting global benchmarks for capacity, innovation, and policy compliance in biodegradable paper and plastic packaging.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa)

Get (15-20%) Discount on Immediate Purchase 👉 https://www.usdanalytics.com/discount-request/27706

Competitive Landscape: Converters & Polymer Leaders Scale Sustainable Solutions

Packaging multinationals such as Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, WestRock, Tetra Pak, and Smurfit Kappa are integrating biodegradability across their fiber and film portfolios. NatureWorks LLC and TotalEnergies Corbion continue to expand global supplies of high-purity PLA, while Danimer Scientific and BASF SE commercialize next-generation PHA and PBAT resins for flexible and rigid applications. Fiber giants International Paper, Stora Enso, and DS Smith are pairing molded pulp with bio-based barrier coatings to deliver plastic-free retail and e-commerce formats, reinforcing the industry’s pivot to renewable, compostable packaging.

Key Companies Operating in the Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market

• Amcor Plc (Switzerland/Australia)

• Mondi Group (Austria/UK)

• International Paper Company (U.S.)

• Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

• WestRock Company (U.S.)

• Stora Enso (Finland/Sweden)

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Ireland)

• DS Smith Plc (UK)

• Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

• Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

• TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands)

• Braskem S.A. (Brazil)

• Kruger Inc. (Canada)

• SmartSolve Industries (U.S.)

• Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging (U.S.)

• Özsoy Plastik (Turkey)

• Eurocell S.r.l (Italy)

• SEE (Sealed Air Corporation) (U.S.)

• Alpla Group (Austria)

• Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

• Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

• Karat Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

• Pakka (Switzerland)

• Others

Market Segmentation Highlights

• By Biodegradable Paper: Corrugated Board | Cartonboard | Flexible Paper | Molded Pulp | Bagasse-based

• By Biodegradable Plastic: PLA | PHA | PBAT | TPS | PBS | Cellulose Acetate | PCL

• By Packaging Format: Flexible Packaging | Rigid Packaging | Disposable Food-Service Ware

• By End-Use Industry: Food & Beverages | Consumer Goods | Healthcare/Pharma | E-commerce & Retail | Others

Food & beverages remain the largest end-use segment, while e-commerce, retail, and healthcare are surging ahead—driven by regulatory compliance and consumer demand for eco-friendly, compostable packaging.

Access the Complete report with in-depth data and forecasts: Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market, 2025-2034

As global policy, innovation, and corporate ESG goals converge, biodegradable paper and plastic packaging is set to redefine supply-chain sustainability, delivering performance, compliance, and circular-economy value over the next decade.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-specific report versions, such as North America, Europe, LATAM, or Southeast Asia, as well as country-level customizations.

USDAnalytics

This report is backed by proprietary insights from USDAnalytics, a cutting-edge platform specializing in real-time data, policy tracking, and innovation trends in biodegradable packaging materials. From market forecasts to company benchmarking, USDAnalytics empowers decision-makers with the intelligence they need to align with ESG goals, regulatory mandates, and next-gen packaging technologies. Visit www.usdanalytics.com to explore more reports, dashboards, and sustainability analytics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.