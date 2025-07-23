Federal Solar Tax Credits Set to Expire: What It Means for Ohio Homeowners

Ohio Solar Tax Credit 2025

Federal solar tax incentives end on 31st December 2025; Ohio-based YellowLite highlights cost-saving opportunities for residential solar panel installations.

We’re seeing a surge of interest from customers who want to lock in savings before solar tax credits disappear. Our team is ready to make the switch to solar easy, transparent, and financially smart.” — Justin Sucato

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As federal solar tax incentives near expiration, one Ohio-based installer reports rising interest from homeowners and businesses pursuing cost-effective clean energy options.

The recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill” will eliminate the longstanding 30% Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit for home solar installations by the end of 2025. In response, Ohio-based YellowLite is working to expand clean energy access while the incentive is still available.

Time Is Running Out for the 30% Residential Tax Credit

Signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025, the newly enacted “Big Beautiful Bill” marks a significant turning point in America’s solar policy. The legislation brings sweeping changes to federal clean energy incentives, most notably, the removal of the 30% Residential Solar Tax Credit (Section 25D). Effective December 31, 2025, the federal tax credit for residential solar panel installations will expire. To qualify, systems must be fully installed and operational before the deadline.

For homeowners considering solar, the clock is officially ticking.

With falling solar installation costs and rising electricity rates, 2025 offers a unique window for Ohio homeowners to switch to solar before the credit ends.

YellowLite’s Local Footprint and Experience

With over 2900 installations across the Midwest, YellowLite, a solar installation company in Ohio, has developed deep experience navigating Ohio’s permitting processes, utility policies, and climate-specific considerations.

- NABCEP-certified solar engineers and installers

- 16+ years of experience

- Transparent pricing and no hidden fees

- End-to-end project support and education

- 2900+ successful solar projects

Incentives and ROI: Why Timing Matters for Ohio Solar Projects

The convergence of Ohio’s local solar incentives, utility rebates, and the soon-to-expire 30% federal tax credit creates an unprecedented opportunity for homeowners to maximize ROI.

A typical 10kW residential system in Ohio costs between $30,000 and $32,000, but going solar before the deadline could save you over $9,000 in federal incentives alone. For a typical Ohio homeowner, switching to solar in 2025 could reduce household energy bills by as much as 90%, offer payback in under seven years, and enhance property value, all while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Expanding Solar Access: YellowLite’s Next Phase

As part of its bold vision for 2025 and beyond, YellowLite is scaling up efforts across commercial, agricultural, and community solar sectors, bringing powerful, cost-saving solutions to businesses, farms, and families alike.

YellowLite is rapidly expanding its commercial division, helping warehouses, schools, retail centers, and office parks reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions. Simultaneously, it’s increasing agricultural installations, supporting farms and agri-businesses with solar solutions for irrigation, cold storage, and equipment needs. These efforts reflect the company’s broader goal to support Ohio’s clean energy transition across residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors.

About YellowLite

Founded in 2009, YellowLite is a trusted installer among solar companies in Ohio, delivering residential, commercial, and off-grid solutions that reduce energy costs and promote clean power.

