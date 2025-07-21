Minister Maropene Ramakgopa: 4th G20 meeting of the Development Working Group

Venue: Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga

MEC for Economic Development and Tourism in Mpumalanga, Honourable Jesta Sidell,

Director-General in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Robert Nkuna,

Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) CEO, Ms Boitumelo Mosako,

Distinguished delegates,

Invited guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning!

I am honoured to welcome you to the Kruger National Park for the 4th Development Working Group (DWG) meeting of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. It is with a profound sense of purpose that this meeting takes place in one of Africa’s largest national parks, which distinguishes our nation’s rich natural and archaeological heritage, and our commitment to sustainable practices.

This meeting takes place ahead of the DWG Ministerial Meeting on the 24th and 25th of July. Therefore, this week is crucial for the advancement of the shared commitment to confront the global development challenges of our time. This week, we gather not just as Ministers, officials, and multilateral representatives, but as stewards of a common ambition to build a world in which progress does not bypass the most vulnerable.

A decade has passed since our heads of state endorsed a bold roadmap for humanity’s future – the 2030 Agenda. That vision, forged in the spirit of collective responsibility and interdependence, now faces its toughest test. As reaffirmed in past summits, notably in Rio de Janeiro, the G20 is uniquely placed to respond to the vast and interlinked crises shaping our world – from economic instability to environmental peril.

In this spirit, we echo the longstanding dedication of the Development Working Group, which since 2016, has championed a people-centred development model rooted in justice, sustainability, and resilience.

Distinguished delegates,

Our first imperative is clear: to prioritize the foundation of inclusive well-being. This means establishing strong and permanent safety nets for all. Social protection must be seen not as charity, but as a cornerstone of development, through fostering economic vitality, societal unity, and gender parity. The urgency to take action is underscored by the current unacceptable and persistent global gender disparities. For example, according to UN Women:

Women, on average, earn 20 percent less than men

Globally, over 2.7 billion women are legally restricted from having the same choice of jobs as men

Nearly 60 per cent of women’s employment globally is in the informal economy, while in low-income countries, it is more than 90 per cent (this means that women are overrepresented in informal and vulnerable employment)

We call for universal access to these systems, guided by international commitments and national ambition. Such efforts must support broader transitions – whether to low-carbon industries, fair labour markets, or gender-equal economies – while acknowledging and fairly compensating invisible care work and extending protections to those who have been historically excluded.

We emphasize that these efforts must largely be supported by a country’s own fiscal capabilities. Yet, we recognize that innovative financing mechanisms and international solidarity have a vital role to play, particularly in helping nations navigate moments of fiscal strain or external shocks.

Distinguished delegates,

Second, we turn our attention to the lifeblood of development: public finance. Strengthening domestic resource capacity is non-negotiable. It begins with fair, efficient, and transparent tax systems. It also requires resolute action to stop the loss of wealth through illicit financial flows (IFFs). We endorse the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development and commit to the actions it outlines, which include empowering governments to raise and wisely spend revenue; curbing financial opacity; and ensuring global tax norms reflect the needs of all, especially those of developing nations.

The scourge of IFFs undermines trust, drains essential funds, and destabilizes economies, both in origin and destination. We urge all partners to embrace comprehensive measures, such as automatic data sharing, robust beneficial ownership registries, digital identity tracking, and capacity-building for law enforcement and financial regulators alike. Only by shining light into these shadowy corners of the financial system can we hope to finance sustainable futures.

Let us be candid: the international community is not on track. The most recent progress review on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) paints a sobering picture, with only 15 per cent of assessable SDG targets on track to be achieved by 2030. Targets lag behind, and time is running out.

Environmental degradation, economic shocks, debt stress, hunger, and conflict have deepened. The resource gap now spans trillions annually. Bridging that divide demands action, creativity, and unity.

Distinguished delegates,

We must reimagine how the world responds to problems that ignore borders. Our era is defined by shared risks – be they pandemics, climate volatility, or technological disruption. Addressing these calls for a new era of cooperation. Global public goods must be treated as collective responsibilities, governed inclusively and supported equitably. We are encouraged by the proposals in the Chairperson’s text that calls for fresh initiatives to define principles guiding the fair provision and governance of these goods.

Among the emerging ideas are a strengthened multilateral order, transparent decision-making, differentiated yet shared obligations, and the smart use of technology and innovation.

In conclusion,

I reiterate the call I have made in the previous Development Working Group meetings, for every delegation to ensure that this meeting pushes forward action and change.

As you continue your deliberations, ahead of the Ministerial Meeting, I am encouraged and confident that we will enter this meeting later this week with real purpose and commitment.

I wish you a productive and successful meeting. I encourage you to be reminded of the overarching theme of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability, which brings us all together and emphasises our commitment to foster collective action in building a better and sustainable world, and together, addressing global development challenges.

I wish you a productive and successful meeting of the G20 Development Working Group, and I look forward to joining you at Kruger National Park.

I thank you.

