Small Business Development on collection of media accreditation for Global Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Ministerial Meeting
The Department of Small Business Development will host the Global Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting, organized by the International Trade Centre, the UN small business agency, in partnership with the South African government for this inaugural edition. The meeting is scheduled to take place on 22–24 July 2025 at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, Johannesburg.
On Monday, 21 July 2025 at 12:00, a press conference will be held at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, featuring Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, Minister of Small Business Development (DSBD) of South Africa, and Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC). The press conference will provide an overview of the programme, including key activities and areas of engagement.
Live accreditation details are as follows:
Date: 21–23 July 2025
Venue: Birchwood Hotel
Time: 08:00 – 16:00
Required documents for live accreditation:
Enquiries:
Mr. Siphe Macanda
Head of Communications
Department of Small Business Development
E-mail: Media@dsbd.gov.za
Ms. Susanna Pak
Senior Strategic Communications Officer
Office of the Executive Director
International Trade Centre
E-mail: pak@intracen.org
