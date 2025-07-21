46% of Employers Have Yet to Pay Contributions — FSS Calls for the Prompt Use of the “Business & Associations Platform” and the “Macao One Account”

MACAU, July 21 - As of 20 July, approximately 11,600 employers have not yet paid the obligatory system contributions to the Social Security System for their employees for the second quarter of 2025. This represents around 46% of all obligated employers. As the payment deadline approaches and the number of individuals at service points increases, the Social Security Fund (commonly referred to as FSS in Macao) urges employers and residents to use the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account” to make their payments as soon as possible to avoid overdue payments and long wait times.

For employers whose staff employment status remained unchanged during the quarter and who have submitted their employee data via the “Business & Associations Platform” or the “Social Security Fund Electronic Filing System” within the specified deadline, payment of obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers can be made within the month through either the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account”. Additionally, if employers use the electronic payment methods provided by designated banks, they can check the Payment Advice Number and the amount due on the online platform (http://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) before making the payment.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can make payments through the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

According to the law, employers who do not make payments on time must pay late interest and penalties. If the employment fee for non-resident workers is not paid by the due date, this may result in penalties and could lead to the revocation of the employment permit. Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system must pay overdue contributions, along with late interest, within two months after the statutory deadline; otherwise, these contributions will not be accepted.

The FSS encourages residents to make use of convenient and efficient electronic payment options. For those who need to visit a service location in person, we recommend booking an appointment in advance or obtaining a queue ticket online. For more information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.