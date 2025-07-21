Non-Lethal Weapons Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits a CAGR of 7.4% by 2028

Rise in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions have boosted the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-lethal weapons market size generated $7.37 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $12.49 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.Increase in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions drive the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market. However, increase in number of incidents causing adverse effects of use of non-lethal weapons and government regulations and environmental concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Download Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1711 Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that are specifically designed and developed to debilitate or keep away any attacker, and have a low likelihood of injury or fatality, or inactivate equipment, causing a negligible impact on the surroundings. Agents that can be used for making non-lethal weapons comprise calmatives, malodorants, riot control agents (RCAs), and several types of incapacitating chemical agents. The use of non-lethal weapons has dramatically increased over the years and several claims have been made signifying the usage of these weapons to prevent causalities while handling violent instances across the globe. For instance, in April 2021, the city of Pittsburgh invited bids for less-lethal weapons for the police force. This bid called for the acquisition of thousands of projectile beanbags, dozens of tear gas canisters, hundreds of sponge rounds, as well as other less-lethal weapons.Rise in territorial conflicts globally and availability of technologically advanced solutions, are expected to drive the global non-lethal weapons market growth during the forecast period. However, government regulations and environmental concerns, and the rise in number of incidents causing adverse effects due to the use of non-lethal weapons are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market in the future.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1711 The global non-lethal weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, end users, and region.By technology, the chemical segment dominated the global non-lethal weapons market in 2020, in terms of revenue.. By product type, the taser guns segment is anticipated to show a lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment dominated the non-lethal weapons market in 2019, in terms of revenue. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-lethal-weapons-market/purchase-options The global non-lethal weapons market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.The global non-lethal weapons industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ASP, Inc., ALS Less-Lethal Systems, Inc., Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Combined Systems, Inc., Nonlethal Technologies, Inc., ISPRA by Ei Ltd., Rheinmentall AG, Pepperball Technologies, Inc., Zarc International Inc., and Safariland, LLC.Similar Reports We Have on Defense Industry:Electromagnetic Weapons Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electromagnetic-weapons-market-A15424 Hypersonic Precision Guided Munition Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypersonic-precision-guided-munition-market-A11291

