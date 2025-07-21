Tactical Communication Market Size Expected to Reach $46.55 Billion by 2031

Tactical communication market was valued at $20.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By component, the hardware segment dominated the global tactical communication market in 2021, in terms of revenue. Depending on technology, the VHF/UHF/L-Band segment incurred higher share in 2021. By platform, the ground segment garnered higher share in 2021. By application, the command & control segment accounted for a higher share in 2021. Presently, North America is the highest revenue contributor and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-PacificGet a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09640 The concept of tactical communication is typically attributed to the transmission of military communication, which is primarily in the form of code or orders, from one person to other. The form of communication can be data transfer or voice-over communications. In the present time, tactical communication is conducted by electronic means. A diverse and complex network of protocols, hardware, and software is required to transmit information from one point to another. Initially, different militaries across the globe have been increasingly demanding advanced tactical communication systems that can help them transmit information securely and seamlessly even in low bandwidth networks. For instance, in February 2022, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. entered into partnership with the Republic of Singapore and local industry to deliver the connected battlefield network—a system that bridges legacy tactical waveforms to new and emerging ones, and links operators at the edge of the battlespace to decision-makers across the echelon with uninterrupted, resilient communications.In addition, the tactical communication market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments toward integration of advanced battlefield technologies and growth in demand for network-centric warfare and satellite-based communication. Also, surge in number of projects associated with improving public safety in the developing economies, growth in technological advancements in regard to the miniaturization of the technology, rise in incidences of criminal activities and terrorism and rise in focus toward national safety and safeguarding the soldiers are expected to further aggravate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the companies operating in the tactical communication market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in April 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation entered into partnership with U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to proceed with its ongoing Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) Rapid Prototype program, with a flight demonstration of the company’s PTS payload set to occur in 2024.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3946e147803ccbea2d4bdd6cd6a702ab The factors such as integration of military SATCOM in military communication, technological advancements in network-centered warfare and satellite-based communication, and an increase in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the tactical communication market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and scarcity of semiconductors are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the integration of smartphones and software in the war field, and rise in government expenditure for military applications are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the tactical communication market.COVID-19 Impact Analysis:The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods. Owing to this pandemic, many businesses have been halted and are waiting for the market conditions to improve. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the overall communications equipment manufacturing and, in turn, affected the tactical communication industry.There was a shortage of semiconductors across the globe before the pandemic, owing to sudden rise in demand for consumer electronics. Industrial manufacturing was already facing shortage of chips, which worsened due to global trade restrictions and geopolitical crisis in COVID-19. Asia-Pacific serves as a hub for manufacturing of semiconductor chips with more than 70% of the market demand being catered by the region. North America and Europe had the worst impact due to trade restrictions. The disruption in supply chain resulted in notable delays in production cycles, enforcing companies to incur losses. However, investments done by major industry players and government bodies within North America and Europe to revive the semiconductor industry and rivalry of the U.S. and China to have technological dominance through indigenous capabilities are expected to support business opportunities in the coming years.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09640 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, the software segment dominated the global tactical communication market in terms of growth rate.On the basis of technology, the SATCOM segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of platform, the space segment is the highest contributor to the tactical communication market in terms of revenue.By application, the routine operations segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.The leading players operating in the tactical communication market are ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems Plc., Cobham Ltd, Curtiss-Wright, Datron World Communications, General Dynamics Corporation, Hanwha Group, Huneed Technologies, Iridium Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Thales Group, Ultra, and Viasat, Inc.

