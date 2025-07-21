Rice Starch Market Size, Share, Current and Future Trends, Forecast And Industry Outlook For 2022-2031

Due to its small granule size and low gelling temperature, waxy rice starch offers good water binding performance at low process temperatures of roughly 70–80°C

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rice starch market size garnered $520.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $932.0 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Rice starch is a fine, white, insoluble powder extracted from rice. It naturally contains essential nutrients such as Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and key minerals, offering multiple health benefits. Its versatile functionality has made it widely applicable across several industries including food & beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper, animal feed, and laundry. These broad applications are expected to support significant growth in the rice starch market over the forecast period.Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15106 In the dairy sector, rice starch is commonly used as an alternative to gelatin due to its superior thickening and pasting capabilities. Certain rice varieties, when blended with specific starches, produce firm, elastic, and palatable gels. Native and waxy rice starches enhance the texture and appearance of low-fat yoghurts, puddings, and other non-fermented dairy desserts, while offering clean-label appeal.Rice starch improves product stability, gloss, and taste, and contributes to a smooth, creamy texture in low-fat dairy drinks. Both clean-label and modified versions help maintain structure and mouthfeel in dairy fruit preparations, and support a rich fruit flavor profile. Additionally, rice starch can replace casein in dairy-free cheese, preserving its ability to melt, shred, and maintain firmness. This functionality has increased its attractiveness as a natural substitute for gelatin and other synthetic additives in dairy applications.Modern consumers often face nutritional gaps, especially in Vitamin B intake, due to busy lifestyles. As a result, there is growing interest in rice starch-enriched products as a convenient and beneficial dietary addition. This shift in consumer behavior is projected to drive further growth in the rice-based product market, positively impacting overall demand for rice starch.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rice-starch-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global rice starch market based on type, form, nature, end use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global rice starch market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15106 Leading market players of the global rice starch market analyzed in the research include Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, JiangXi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd., Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt.) Ltd., Trulux Pty Ltd., Aromantic Ltd., A & B Ingredients, Ettlinger Corporation, Sacchetto SpA, Tiba Starch & Glucose Manufacturing Co., Herba Ingredients, Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited, Starch Asia, Burapa Prosper, WFM Starch Products, Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BENEO GmbH, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, and Anhui Shunxin Shenyuan Biological Food Co. Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global rice starch industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Coconut Sugar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market-A16949 Fish Gelatin Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-gelatin-market-A13719 Cod Fish Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cod-fish-oil-market-A27924

