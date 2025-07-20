Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,407 in the last 365 days.

Visit to Singapore by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations under the 14th Forum of Small States Fellowship Programme, 21 to 25 July 2025

  Singapore will host a study visit by 15 Permanent Representatives to the United Nations (UN) in New York from 21 to 25 July 2025 under the 14th Forum of Small States (FOSS) Fellowship Programme. These Permanent Representatives are from Central African Republic, Costa Rica, Dominica, Eritrea, Georgia, Guatemala, Jamaica, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mauritania, Mongolia, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Senegal.

 

  Co-founded by Singapore in 1992, the FOSS is an informal cross-regional grouping of 108 small states. The FOSS Fellowship Programme, launched in 2015, aims to enhance interactions, foster closer cooperation and facilitate the sharing of experiences among FOSS members in order to strengthen multilateralism and support the developmental aspirations of small states.

 

  During the visit, the Permanent Representatives will call on Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, Minister for Education Desmond Lee, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, and Head of Civil Service Leo Yip. The Permanent Representatives will also be hosted to lunch by Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

 

The Permanent Representatives will participate in a series of site visits and briefings on a broad range of issues, such as urban planning, sustainable development, education, water management, judicial frameworks, as well as anti-corruption frameworks and enforcement strategies.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 JULY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit to Singapore by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations under the 14th Forum of Small States Fellowship Programme, 21 to 25 July 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more