Mobile app of Macao Union Medical Center is officially launched to offer smarter and more convenient medical services

MACAU, July 21 - To further enhance the convenience of medical services for residents and deliver a better medical service experience, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has officially launched its mobile application, “Macao Union Hospital.”

The mobile app features a clean and intuitive interface. It integrates a wide range of functions, including appointment scheduling, report inquiries, online payments, medical record access and patient navigation. Through its all-in-one smart services, the app optimizes the traditional medical service process, providing more flexible appointment options and easier access to test results, embodying the patient-centered service philosophy.

To download the Hospital’s official mobile app, please visit: https://www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo/app_download/ , or scan any of the QR codes below using your smartphone.