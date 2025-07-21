Mobile app of Macao Union Medical Center is officially launched to offer smarter and more convenient medical services
MACAU, July 21 - To further enhance the convenience of medical services for residents and deliver a better medical service experience, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has officially launched its mobile application, “Macao Union Hospital.”
The mobile app features a clean and intuitive interface. It integrates a wide range of functions, including appointment scheduling, report inquiries, online payments, medical record access and patient navigation. Through its all-in-one smart services, the app optimizes the traditional medical service process, providing more flexible appointment options and easier access to test results, embodying the patient-centered service philosophy.
To download the Hospital’s official mobile app, please visit: https://www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo/app_download/ , or scan any of the QR codes below using your smartphone.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.