B. McGuire Designs Rebrands as B. McGuire Marketing to Reflect Full-Service Support for Small Businesses

New name signals evolution from website design studio to full-service marketing agency focused on helping small businesses grow.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. McGuire Designs, an Atlanta digital marketing agency known for delivering professional websites to small businesses, has officially rebranded as B. McGuire Marketing to reflect its expanded offerings in full-service marketing solutions and DIY marketing tools built specifically for small business owners.Founded by Brian McGuire, the agency began as a boutique website design studio, focused on helping local businesses create a strong online presence. Over time, it became clear that clients needed more than a website—they needed help driving traffic, building reputation, managing content, and competing online without breaking the bank.“Our clients came to us for websites, but they stayed because they needed a partner who could help them grow,” said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Marketing. “The rebrand reflects the agency we’ve become—a marketing resource for small businesses that want affordable, simple, and effective tools to grow their business.”Today, B. McGuire Marketing offers a full range of digital marketing services, including:- Local SEO and Google Business optimization- Video marketing and testimonial tools- Reputation management and review generation- Listings management across 70+ directories- DIY marketing dashboards for small business owners- Affordable, flexible website plansThe agency remains committed to delivering solutions that are easy to use, cost-effective, and designed to fit the real needs of time-strapped business owners.To learn more about the rebrand and the services now offered by B. McGuire Marketing, visit https://bmcguiremarketing.com

