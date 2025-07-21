Author and Adjunct Professor A. Keith Carreiro Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SWANSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passion, creativity, and artistry converge in an extraordinary fusion of literature and music in “The Immortality Wars,” a groundbreaking work from A. Keith Carreiro. An accomplished classical guitarist, Carreiro is redefining the boundaries of creative expression.

A Journey Through Narrative and Melody

A. Keith Carreiro’s journey is as compelling and multi-layered as the narratives he weaves. With an academic background from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education and a life informed by diverse experiences, Carreiro brings an in-depth understanding of creativity’s nuances to his audience. His writing explores the depths of human emotion, spirituality, and science fiction in a world that is both ancient and advanced, embodied in his series, “The Immortality Wars.”

The Immortality Wars: An Epic of Faith and Future

“The Immortality Wars” series is an intricate literary tapestry, combining elements of fantasy, science fiction, metaphysical, and philosophical inquiry. Drawing on profound spiritual themes and futuristic settings, Carreiro’s books invite readers into a realm where reality is as fluid as the melodies from his classical guitar. One of the protagonists, Evangel, embarks on a journey that questions identity and destiny, expertly crafted to challenge perceptions of belief, science, and the soul.

Carreiro’s narrative technique has been described as a blend of faith-based fantasy and speculative sci-fi, offering striking emotional depth and a vast imaginative scope. Readers are not merely spectators but are invited to engage actively with the universes he creates, much like the interplay between performer and audience in music.

Music as a Muse: The Harmonious Connection

Carreiro’s identity as a classical guitarist is inextricably linked to his writing process. Having toured extensively across North and South America, Carreiro’s musical career was profoundly impacted by an essential tremor that halted his international aspirations. However, this adversity became a catalyst for creative metamorphosis, channeling his musical sensibilities into writing.

“For me, writing is akin to composing a symphony,” Carreiro shares. “Each character, each scene holds its own melody and rhythm. The blending of these elements forms the narrative’s structure, much like notes coming together to form music.”

This perspective is not only integral to his novels but also influences his research on creativity. Carreiro has developed innovative concepts, such as ideational fluency and the critical creative process, to unlock creative potential in aspiring creative writers and students.

The Intersection of Teaching and Creativity

A seasoned educator, Carreiro employs his expertise to inspire and to guide budding creatives. His approach to teaching writing involves not just traditional methodologies but also fostering a sense of artistic freedom. By weaving together seeing, thinking, and writing, he encourages students to transcend conventional boundaries, embracing a world of limitless possibilities.

Looking Forward: A Classic Reimagined

As Carreiro continues to expand his artistic repertoire, he invites readers and music enthusiasts alike to join in exploring the intricate dance between literature and music. The unique synergy of “The Immortality Wars” and classical guitar promises an immersive experience that resonates on multiple levels.

With the planned continuation of his series, Carreiro is delving deeper into themes of celestial conflict and faith-based realities, reminiscent of C.S. Lewis’s and Tolkien’s storied legacies. As Carreiro contemplates, “If Tolkien and Lewis were here today, how would they envision our future?” Carreiro’s work aspires to answer this question for contemporary audiences.

A. Keith Carreiro invites you to explore a universe where creativity knows no bounds. Through the pages of his novels and the chords of his guitar, discover a world where past, present, and future converge in a symphony of imagination.

About A. Keith Carreiro

A. Keith Carreiro is not just an author—he is a master storyteller who harnesses his own realities and experiences to create immersive worlds that challenge and engage readers. As an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State, he emphasizes the power of words and creative thought, nurturing the literary aspirations of his students. Through his multifaceted work, Carreiro continues to explore and expand upon the human narrative.

“The Immortality Wars shows not just a battle against external forces, but a profound conflict within ourselves,” Carreiro explains. “These books are my exploration of what it means to be mortal in a world that constantly seeks more.”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured A. Keith Carreiro, classical guitarist and author of “The Immortality Wars” in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, July 15th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-adjunct/id1785721253?i=1000717648353

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-286394821/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2wwGp4BaSbFgV2zJr6xsZS

For more information about A. Keith Carreiro or “The Immortality Wars,” please visit https://immortalitywars.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.