Megan Clark of Clark Family Law Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the widely known and unfortunate statistics of our time is that half of all marriages end in divorce. While emotions run high, especially in more high-conflict situations, our guest proposes a more reasonable and amicable way for divorcing couples to sort out their differences. This is the story of Megan Clark.

Megan Clark is the owner and founder of Clark Family Law, a boutique family law firm, located in the state of New Jersey. Established in 2019, areas of practice include divorce mediation, child custody disputes, domestic violence, child support, and alimony. “I practice all areas of family law,” Megan summarizes. “I personally run my practice from soup to nuts.”

One of the Megan’s most sought-after areas of practice is mediation, a service that she often provides remotely. “By its very nature, mediation is collaborative and not adversarial,” Megan observes.

“It is a process that requires navigating through one step at a time,” she shares. “Then you have to take the next right step and see where the path unfolds from there. Ultimately, the goal is to reach a resolution that while not ideal to either party, both are willing to live with.”

Megan, through her family law practice, wants to emphasize the benefits of mediation over litigation. “It is more amicable,” she notes. “It tends to be more cost-effective. Mediation allows you to maintain autonomy. You move at your own pace. It’s far more flexible in terms of the process itself, along with the outcome that is reached. It tends to help people have a positive co-parenting relationship going forward. Most importantly, you choose what that outcome looks like and tailor it to suit your family’s specific needs. It’s not being imposed on you by some stranger in a black robe.”

In addition, Megan is also a yoga and meditation instructor, and she integrates several of those modalities as part of her family law practice. “It is a massive part of my life and my philosophy,” Megan observes. “I often give clients tools to manage stress. This is includes grounding exercises, breathing exercises, and energy work tools – anything to help clients clear out their own sense of overwhelm, as they deal with their own family law case.”

The more regulated and balanced the parties are in a case, the quicker they can get to the finish line. The ideal finish line for any case is when the parties can reach a settlement, without having a judge make the final call. “By its very nature, a settlement is a compromise,” Megan defines. “If both parties are a little unhappy with the outcome, then it was a good settlement. It means there was give-and-take.”

Additional areas of practice that clients often utilize Megan’s expertise include high-conflict divorces and custody disputes. Custody disputes can involve parents of children that are either married or even unmarried.

“I originally never wanted to be a lawyer,” Megan recalls. “However, I got interested in law through social justice. After going through law school, I worked for one of the big law firms doing commercial litigation. I worked ninety hours a week earning a lot of money but having no time outside of work. This wasn’t the life I was looking for. So, I quit my job at the big firm and went to volunteer in South Africa for a year, working in refugee camps. After the year concluded, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I have this law degree, and I have an interest in helping people through trauma and difficult situations. Family law seemed like a way to leverage my interests. For a year, I worked as a clerk for a family law judge. I then worked for some smaller family law firms. At thirty-nine years old, I opened up my own law practice.”

Megan also has gone through her own messy divorce and has dealt with uncertainties and unknowns regarding that. “I have walked the walk, and it shaped how I approach my practice,” she reflects.

As for the future, Megan continues to push for the benefits of mediation. “I am conscientiously trying to focus more on mediation, as opposed to litigation,” she corroborates. “It is absolutely better for everyone.” She also wants to expand her work as a parenting coordinator.

“Any time you find yourself needing mediation or legal counsel related to a family matter, it is a very delicate and stressful time,” inspires Megan. “You have to remember that whatever your family law issue is, it is only a chapter, and NOT a life sentence. You will navigate through it.

“This too shall pass – perhaps like a kidney stone,” she jokingly concludes. “The only way out is through, even though it’s rough.”

