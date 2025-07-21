Pranic Healer Gary Smith of Grateful Violet Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grateful Violet, a wellness firm founded by Gary Smith, is excited to announce a novel approach to healing and wellness through the practice of Pranic Healing. Smith’s unique method combines age-old wisdom with contemporary needs, focusing on holistic health to address physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

At the heart of Grateful Violet’s offerings is the power of pranic healing, which utilizes a spectrum of colors. In the realm of pranic healing, colors play a significant role in cleansing, energizing, and balancing the chakras and the aura. Electric Violet, a fusion of all colors, is especially strong and potent, offering deep healing and transformation.

Gary Smith explains, “Pranic healing is about using the life force—or Prana—to heal the body. By tapping into the universal energy, we can effect profound change, addressing issues from physical ailments to emotional trauma.”

With roots in an ancient meditation practice influenced by the renowned Master Choa Kok Sui, Gary Smith’s journey began with in-depth meditation sessions facilitated by a teacher serving as a conduit for Source Energy. This rigorous process included the opening and cleansing of Smith’s heart chakra, providing him with the ability to channel healing energy.

Understanding Pranic Healing: Beyond the Physical

Pranic healing stands apart from traditional methods by emphasizing the body’s inherent ability to heal itself. Unlike conventional therapies, it doesn’t rely on pharmaceuticals but rather on cleansing, energizing, and harmonizing the body’s energy fields to promote natural healing.

Pranic healing has developed an array of protocols targeting common physical conditions such as sciatica to complex emotional issues. Each session is meticulously customized to suit individual needs, ensuring that clients receive the most effective care possible.

“There’s no typical session in pranic healing,” explains Smith. “We work on specific protocols. We consult our guidebooks to ensure we cleanse physical, mental, and emotional bodies, as well as the energy centers or chakras, and work towards enabling the body to heal itself.”

Psychotherapy and Emotional Healing

Grateful Violet also provides pranic psychotherapy, offering intervention for psychological and emotional conditions, including anxiety, stress, trauma, addictions, and other mental/emotional issues. The approach integrates specific breathing techniques, chakra work, and meditation practices to help clients find mental clarity and emotional balance.

“Breathing and meditation are fundamental to our therapy,” Smith asserts. “Techniques like pranic breathing teach our clients to consciously engage with their breath to remain calm and centered.”

Accessibility and Education

With sessions available for various healing protocols, Grateful Violet prides itself on in-person and distance sessions on Zoom. Smith is committed to demystifying pranic healing, offering resources such as seminars and online content.

Smith encourages everyone to embrace meditation and other simple self-care practices. “Meditation doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s about being present, listening to ourselves, and connecting with our environment.”

Addressing the Broader Health Context

In an era where healthcare is predominantly pharmacological, Smith challenges conventional frameworks. “Our approach is holistic, emphasizing the influence of diet, lifestyle, and energy on health. We encourage clients to look beyond pills and explore natural ways of living that foster healing.

Grateful Violet is committed to correcting imbalances and enlightening clients about the potential within to live fulfilling, healthy lives. As part of community outreach, Smith also participates in free monthly clinics, as well as workshops and events to raise awareness and share knowledge. Pranic healing is not a replacement for allopathic medicine; rather a compliment.

About Pranic Healing

Pranic healing is a highly evolved, tested system of energy medicine developed by Master Choa Kok Sui that utilizes prana to balance, harmonize, and transform the body’s energy processes. It integrates techniques for centering, cleansing, and energizing the body’s bio-energy fields, promoting physical and emotional healing.

Join the Movement

Grateful Violet invites you to explore this journey of deep transformation. Whether you seek healing for physical ailments, relief from mental/emotional stress, or a pathway to spiritual growth, Gary Smith is prepared to guide you every step of the way.

Close Up Radio recently featured Gary Smith in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, July 15th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-pranic-healer-gary-smith/id1785721253?i=1000717646255

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-pranic-healer-286382298/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Shf5u9MVDH4T87em0tJ2P

For more information about Gary Smith and Grateful Violet, please visit https://gratefulviolet.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.