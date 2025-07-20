$2 million boost for domestic violence prevention and recovery hubs

Release date: 20/07/25

The Malinauskas Government has pledged $2 million over two years to support the continuation and expansion of two critical domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV) prevention and recovery hubs.

This ongoing investment in the Northern and Southern Hubs is building on the Government’s commitment to help ensure women have the crucial supports needed when experiencing DFSV, while continuing to work toward preventing violence before it starts.

The Government will spend $2 million over two years to ensure people experiencing DFSV can access the services provided by the Northern and Southern Hubs.

The Southern Hub, known as The Yellow Gate at Noarlunga Centre, has been providing free and confidential services to survivors since late 2023, with support from Community Justice Services SA and joint funding by the SA Office for Women and the Federal Department of Social Services.

It has supported almost 300 women with its co-location with Yarrow Place and Cedar Health Services enabling it to offer a range of services, such as crisis responses for recent sexual assaults, counselling and health checks.

The Northern Multi-Agency Hub, led by Women’s Safety Services SA and co-located with South Australian Police, opened in May 2024 to support women and families in the Playford, Salisbury, Gawler, Barossa, Light and Mallala regions.

Since then, this important service has supported women by providing a range of prevention and recovery options, including connection to accommodation, access to police to make reports and entry to the DV Disclosure Scheme to find information about a current or former partner.

This funding from the state government will ensure the hubs and staff are adequately supported to continue to do the important work they do.

The Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence will release its findings in August.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

It is really important that women experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence access support early, close to home. These hubs have been really successful in bridging the gap between early intervention and the need for crisis support resulting in fewer women slipping through the cracks.

The hubs have also effectively supported women in their journey of recovery and healing lessening the likelihood of an ongoing experience of violence.

The hubs have seen stronger collaboration between key service providers including legal, health and financial services so women can access co-ordinated support when they need it most. And they have played a really strong role in raising broader community awareness about DFSV and the role everyone has to play in prevention.

This Malinauskas Government funding is vital to continuing these services and to allowing them to expand to better suit the needs of the communities they serve.

Ending violence against women is of the utmost importance to this government. We are proud of the comprehensive policy, legislative and investment actions we have taken.

We look forward to taking further action following the findings of the Royal Commission which gives us an opportunity to drive generational change on the scourge of violence against women.

Attributable to Yellow Gate Acting CEO Katherine Davies

The Yellow Gate has been a wonderful addition to the supports available for women who have experienced or are experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence across Southern Adelaide.

The Yellow Gate is proud to provide free counselling, therapeutic programs, activities and events across our great region to help women heal, recover and thrive.

We welcome the state government’s increase in their commitment to the Yellow Gate and support for Southern Adelaide women.

This additional funding will allow our team to provide greater outreach services, increased community engagement and education for prevention ensuring there is a safe, accessible and inclusive place for women to seek counselling, advocacy support, peer engagement and sense of community.

Attributable to Women’s Safety Services SA CEO Maria Hagias

Women's Safety Services South Australia is pleased with the announcement of funding to support the ongoing work of the Northern Hub.

It is critical that we work collectively to build on and ensure the sustainability of services to people in the Northern region of Adelaide.

This funding will support our continued work in addressing violence against women and children.