Eastsea Brother Makes Successful U.S. Debut Through EarthWise Pet’s 200-Store Network

South Korea’s sashimi-grade pet food brand enters the American market — and pet owners are biting

If it’s not good enough for us, it’s not good enough for them.” — Eastsea Brother CEO, Kim Eun-yul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastsea Brother , the South Korean pet food brand redefining canine cuisine with sashimi-grade cod, salmon, and pollock, is making its U.S. debut through EarthWise Pet, a retailer with over 200 stores nationwide.Starting July 18, 2025, its first American placement is at the Fuquay location in North Carolina, which has already placed a sizable pre-order — a sign of strong early interest. Unlike conventional brands using byproducts, Eastsea Brother emphasizes human-grade seafood sourced from Korea’s East Sea, appealing to American consumers prioritizing quality and transparency.“If it’s not good enough for us, it’s not good enough for them. Most brands in the market add additional artificial ingredients to boost flavor, but we believe the key is preserving the natural taste through fresh ingredients and making them enjoy the food as it is.” says CEO Kim Eun-yul. The brand has already gained momentum in Singapore and Hong Kong, and the U.S. expansion marks its next big step.Eastsea Brother, known for changing the perception that dogs don’t eat fish, is continuing its global growth in Singapore and Hong Kong. Next, Eastsea Brother will exhibit at SuperZoo 2025, North America’s largest pet industry trade show, to expand its U.S. retail and distribution network. With its sashimi-grade sourcing, clean-label promise, and growing international fanbase, Eastsea Brother isn’t just entering the U.S. market — it’s positioning itself as a new standard in premium pet nutrition.

Eastsea Brother in Global Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.