Announcement of Macao Union Medical Center regarding service arrangements after typhoon signal No.8 is lowered

MACAU, July 20 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) announces that all entrances and exits will be reopened to the public after typhoon signal No.8 is lowered in Macao.

Services at specialist outpatient clinics and the International Medical Centre, imaging tests, laboratory tests and radiation therapy will resume tomorrow (21st). For inquiries, please call 8493 1666 during office hours after the typhoon.