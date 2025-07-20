Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,287 in the last 365 days.

Announcement of Macao Union Medical Center regarding service arrangements after typhoon signal No.8 is lowered

MACAU, July 20 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) announces that all entrances and exits will be reopened to the public after typhoon signal No.8 is lowered in Macao.

Services at specialist outpatient clinics and the International Medical Centre, imaging tests, laboratory tests and radiation therapy will resume tomorrow (21st). For inquiries, please call 8493 1666 during office hours after the typhoon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Announcement of Macao Union Medical Center regarding service arrangements after typhoon signal No.8 is lowered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more