Pesa Expands to UAE, Launches AED Wallet to Serve Nigerian Diaspora in Dubai

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pesa , a leading fintech platform renowned for its commitment to seamless and affordable international money transfers, today announced its official launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic expansion allows Nigerians in the UAE to effortlessly send money home to Nigeria and conveniently receive funds in Dubai through a dedicated Pesa Dubai (AED) wallet. This move reinforces Pesa's mission to ensure consistent, targeted, and engaging financial services focused on activation, trust, and deep community relevance.Since its inception, Pesa has been on a mission to localize the global money transfer experience, bridging the significant gap between domestic and international remittances by making cross-border transactions as hassle-free and intuitive as sending money within the same country. With a strong track record, including growing its user base to over 150,000 strong, Pesa has already connected countless lives and supported families and businesses across continents. This proven success, stemming from understanding the unique needs of its users and providing reliable, cost-effective solutions, now paves the way for its Dubai rollout, which aims to build awareness, drive new wallet sign-ups and first transactions, foster trust, and position Pesa as the go-to platform for the Nigerian diaspora. The launch in Dubai directly addresses a critical pain point for the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community in the UAE. Sending money from Dubai to Nigeria has been fraught with challenges, including high fees, unfavorable exchange rates, and lengthy transfer times. Pesa's entry into the market aims to dismantle these barriers, offering a much-needed alternative that prioritizes user value and convenience.With the new Pesa Dubai (AED) wallet, users can now experience near real-time transfers from AED to NGN, ensuring their money gets home fast, while simultaneously benefiting from Pesa's commitment to offering competitive exchange rates that significantly surpass traditional services, thereby maximizing the value of every dirham sent. This is coupled with the assurance of zero hidden fees, meaning complete transparency where what you see is precisely what you get, and all transactions are backed by robust compliance with international financial regulations and dedicated user support, ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform."Our expansion into the UAE is about more than just features; it's about building bridges with heart for the Nigerian diaspora," said Tolu Osho, Co-Founder/CEO of Pesa. "We're committed to providing a remittance service that truly respects their hard work, offering unparalleled transparency, security, and peace of mind."Pesa operates with a steadfast commitment to global regulatory compliance, registered and regulated in Canada (FINTRAC), the United States (FinCEN), the UK (FCA), and Australia (AUSTRAC). This robust adherence underpins Pesa's secure and trustworthy platform, ensuring full compliance with all financial regulations set forth by the UAE authorities and meeting the highest standards of financial integrity.Nigerians in Dubai can now download the Pesa app and create their AED wallet to begin sending money home seamlessly via Pesa.ABOUT PESAPesa (Pesapeer Inc), founded in 2021, is a trusted global money transfer platform on a mission to localise international money transfers. With zero fees, competitive exchange rates, and a user-friendly app, Pesa empowers individuals and businesses to send and receive money with ease. Core offerings include international remittances, currency conversions, and a multi-currency account that allows users to hold, manage, and transact in multiple currencies seamlessly. Headquartered in Mississauga Ontario, with presence in the US, the UK, Europe, Canada and Nigeria, Pesa enables users to send money to 40+ countries worldwide, making international money movement simple, reliable, and stress-free.For more information, visit http://pesa.co

