NewSky Security Expands into Cyber Security Private Investigations to Combat Sophisticated Botnet and VPN Threats

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewSky Security today announced the expansion of its services to include specialized private investigations into cybersecurity breaches, with a focus on incidents involving finance, the Internet of Things (IoT), VPNs, and botnets. This provides unparalleled expertise and a proactive defense to financial institutions, IoT-dependent businesses, and corporations globally."In today's hyper-connected world, the lines between physical and digital security have blurred. We are proud to announce our enhanced capabilities in cyber security private investigations, which will be crucial in not just stopping cyber threats, but in identifying and helping to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Scott Wu, CEO at NewSky Security. "Our new focus on financial, IoT, and VPN-based threats allows us to offer a new level of Cyber security, protecting our clients' most critical assets from sophisticated botnet attacks and other emerging threats."NewSky Security's expanded services will leverage the company's proprietary AI-powered threat detection and real-time network monitoring to conduct in-depth investigations into the source of cyberattacks. The company's team of experts will work to uncover the methods and identities of attackers, providing crucial intelligence to law enforcement and helping to prevent future incidents. This enhanced service includes a focus on VPN Security, ensuring that remote connections do not become a weak point in an organization's security posture.The rise of interconnected devices in the financial and IoT sectors has created new avenues for cybercriminals to exploit. Botnets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and securing VPNs is more critical than ever with the rise of remote work. NewSky Security's enhanced focus on cyber security private investigations directly addresses the growing need for a proactive and investigative approach to cybersecurity, moving beyond simple defense to active pursuit of threats.NewSky Security has a proven track record of identifying and mitigating threats, having already identified numerous botnets and malware campaigns for its clients. The company's unique approach involves studying the attackers themselves to build more robust defense mechanisms.About NewSky SecurityNewSky Security is a cybersecurity company that utilizes artificial intelligence to protect and defend the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 2015, the company provides real-time threat visibility and control to prevent business disruptions from cyberattacks. NewSky Security's mission is to empower a hack-proof experience for its clients, allowing them to focus on their core business without the fear of cybercrime.Contact Information:Media RelationsNewSky Security+1 425-441-3441info@newskysecurity.com

