A Survey of How Public Companies Are Providing Guidance in Light of Tariffs

In recent days, the Trump administration has proposed additional tariffs, causing further uncertainty for many public companies. As companies approach their current quarterly guidance, we took a data-driven approach to see how large public companies provided guidance in light of tariffs and to see if any patterns emerged.

For this survey, we reviewed earnings releases of 100 S&P 500 companies who issued their releases primarily during April and May 2025. After reviewing, several patterns emerged about how companies took tariffs into account.